Loons Announce June Promotional Schedule, Tickets on Sale May 1

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the month of June. The action-packed month features two homestands, with the Loons taking the field at Dow Diamond June 1st - 6th and June 22nd - 27th. The June promotional schedule is as follows:

June 1st: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

June 2nd: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

June 3rd: Thirsty Thursday presented by J.P. O'Sullivan, Tap Takeover by Saugatuck Brewing Company

June 4th: PRIDE Night presented by Dow GLAD, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

June 5th: Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by Meijer, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, Faith & Family Night presented by Life Church

June 6th: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota

June 22nd: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor, Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

June 23rd: Great Lakes Camels presented by Fisher Companies, Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

June 24th: That 70's Night, Thirsty Thursday presented by J.P. O'Sullivan, Tap Takeover by Ellison Brewery + Spirits

June 25th: Latino Loons Night, Dodgers Bluesday presented by MidMichigan Health, Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

June 26th: We've Gone Country Night, Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

June 27th: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota

Lawn seating pods for June games are limited and go on sale at 9 AM EST on Saturday, May 1st exclusively at Loons.com. Fans wishing to purchase tickets over the phone may do so beginning May 10th at 9 AM EST. In an effort to provide safe, healthy, contactless service, the Dow Diamond box office will not be open for walk up lawn pod purchases. Lawn pods can accommodate 2 - 6 fans per pod, with pricing at $10 per fan. Game times and promotions are subject to change. For the most up to date ticket and health and safety information for the 2021 season, follow the Loons on social media or visit Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

