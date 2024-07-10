Sounders FC Defeats Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - Sounders FC advanced to the Semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 2-1 win in the Quarterfinals over Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday evening at Heart Health Park. Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris scored first-half goals, as the Rave Green kept Sacramento from equalizing down the stretch after the USL Championship side pulled one back early in the second half. Seattle advances to the Semifinals for the first time since 2014 and is set to host the winner of tomorrow's matchup between LAFC and New Mexico United, with exact date, kickoff time, ticket information and broadcast details forthcoming.

Brian Schmetzer's side turns its attention back to MLS regular season play this Saturday, July 13 with a road fixture at Austin FC at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC advances to the Semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time since 2014 and is set to host the winner of tomorrow night's matchup between LAFC and New Mexico United, with exact date, kickoff time and broadcast details forthcoming.

Seattle is now 26-7-6 all-time in U.S. Open Cup play, including a 5-5-3 record on the road.

Josh Atencio's goal marked his first career U.S. Open Cup goal and just his second career goal for Sounders FC across all competitions since signing with the First Team in 2020. Earlier this week, Atencio was selected as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic Men's Soccer Team that is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Jordan Morris scored his first career U.S. Open Cup goal with his first-half strike. The Mercer Island native has now scored eight goals in his last 10 games across all competitions.

Reed Baker-Whiting recorded his first career assist in Open Cup action on Morris' goal.

Andrew Thomas started in goal this evening, continuing his run in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Thomas started each of Seattle's previous two matches in the tournament against Louisville City SC and Phoenix Rising FC.

This marked the second all-time matchup between Sounders FC and Sacramento Republic FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play. Sacramento eliminated Seattle in the Fourth Round of the 2018 tournament with a 2-1 win after extra time.

Sounders FC is one of three MLS teams (Chicago Fire, Sporting Kansas City) to have won the U.S. Open Cup four times (2009-2011, 2014). Los Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel hold the all-time record with five titles, although both teams are no longer operational.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Sacramento Republic FC 1

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Venue: Heart Health Park

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Fernando Fierro, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze

Attendance: 11,569

Weather: 83 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Josh Atencio 16'

SEA - Jordan Morris (Reed Baker-Whiting) 31'

SAC - Sebastián Herrera (Jack Gurr) 49'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SAC - Nick Ross (caution) 5'

SAC - Cristian Parano (caution) 51'

SAC - Jack Gurr (caution) 56'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jonathan Bell, Nouhou; Josh Atencio (Danny Musovski 90'), João Paulo (Alex Roldan 62'); Paul Rothrock (Raúl Ruidíaz 62'), Albert Rusnák (Jackson Ragen 89'), Reed Baker-Whiting (Obed Vargas 81'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Pedro De La Vega

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 5

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Sacramento Republic FC - Danny Vitiello; Shane Wiedt (Jonathan Ricketts 84'), Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer; Damià Viader (Sebastián Herrera 46'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Jack Gurr; Aldair Sanchez (Blake Willey 90'+5'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 69'), Cristian Parano (Conor Donovan 90'+3')

Substitutes not used: Rafael Jauregui, Jared Mazzola

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 20

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 2

- SOUNDERS FC -

