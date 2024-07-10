D.C. United Recall Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Loan

July 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have recalled goalkeeper Luis Zamudio from United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Zamudio originally went on loan on May 2 and made his debut for Switchbacks FC six days later on May 8 in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against New York City FC II. Zamudio will be available for selection for the Black-and-Red's upcoming home match against Nashville SC on Saturday, July 13 at Audi Field.

The 26-year old goalkeeper, signed with Loudoun United FC on March 11, 2022 and made his debut for the club the following day on March 12, 2022, in a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven. In total, Zamudio started in 27 matches, recorded seven shutouts, and finished second in the USL Championship with 103 saves during the 2022 season. He later signed with the Black-and-Red on Oct. 17, 2022.

Last season, Zamudio joined the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL Championship on loan on June 16, 2023. The goalkeeper made five appearances for the Riverhounds, recording four clean sheets and achieving an undefeated 2-0-3 record during his stint.

Zamudio started his career with the Club America (Liga MX) youth academy in 2019, where he spent four seasons before signing with North Texas SC of the USL League One in 2020. He subsequently signed for Inter Miami II in 2021 before signing with Loudoun United.

Transaction: D.C. United recall goalkeeper Luis Zamudio from United Soccer League (USL) Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

