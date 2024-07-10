Rosters Unveiled for Thrilling Inter Miami CF Copa de Medios at Chase Stadium

July 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is thrilled to be hosting select media members for the biggest fútbol event of the summer, the 2024 Inter Miami CF Copa de Medios, on Friday, July 12. The unique event at Chase Stadium will be dedicated to celebrating our esteemed local, national, and international media members who play a significant role in elevating our Club and capturing the captivating stories of Inter Miami for our fans worldwide. This year, Team La Noche led by Inter Miami's Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor will be squaring up against Team 2getherness coached by Inter Miami's Franco Negri and Marcelo Weigandt in search of winning the coveted 2024 Copa de Medios trophy.

Participants of the second edition of Inter Miami's Media Match will be provided with full Inter Miami kits - including jersey, shorts and cleats - in the locker rooms at Chase Stadium, before experiencing being on the other side of the story by partaking in pregame interviews and official photos. Following the initial preparations ahead of kick off, media members will carry out an official warm-up before battling it out on the pristine pitch of Inter Miami's home ground.

After the conclusion of the match, the Inter Miami CF Copa de Medios will present the victors with the trophy at the trophy ceremony, before treating participants to a Chase Stadium food and drinks tasting.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.