Soularie Slam Sparks Offense as Revs Win Wild Extra-Inning Nightcap

September 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Staten Island, NY): Alerick Soularie broke up a no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth, drilling an opposite field grand slam to spark the York Revolution offense in an eventual 10-6 extra inning victory in the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Staten Island FerryHawks. York scored six times in the top of the eighth to take the lead for good, earning a twinbill split at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Frustrated most of the day after a 9-1 loss in the opener, the Revs were held hitless through 5.2 innings in the second game. Trailing 1-0 with the bases loaded, Soularie nailed the Revs' record 10th grand slam of the season on a line drive toward the corner in right for a sudden 4-1 lead.

Staten Island rallied to tie the game, but the Revs went to work in extras, kicking it into high gear with a six-run eighth tying the biggest extra inning in franchise history.

Starting the eighth with John Cristino on second base, Matt McDermott blooped a base hit to shallow right with Cristino advancing to third and drawing a throw on which McDermott advanced to second. With the infield in, Rudy Martin Jr slashed a two-run single to left as the floodgates opened. Zander Wiel and David Washington followed by pounding back-to-back gappers for RBI doubles, and Soularie picked up his fifth RBI of the night on a single to right. Alfredo Reyes capped it off with an RBI infield single for a 10-4 lead.

Luis Castro (double) and Calvin Estrada (single) drove in runs in the bottom of the tenth, but Matt Turner struck out Jackson Loftin swinging to end the game with the tying run on deck.

Revs starter Zach Neff was outstanding, retiring 13 straight after a game-opening single.

Estrada opened the scoring with an opposite field homer to right with one out in the fifth, giving the FerryHawks a 1-0 lead.

York managed just two walks in 2.2 innings against Staten Island starter Tyler Ras before lefty Bryan Warzek retired all seven batters faced to silence the Revs through five innings.

Cristino worked a leadoff walk against reliever Josh James to start the sixth and McDermott followed with his own free pass. Martin Jr dropped down a sac bunt on which James fumbled it for an error, loading the bases with no outs. James set down the next two, but Soularie cashed in with the clutch grand slam, igniting the Revs dugout and surging the Revs in front, 4-1.

Neff was lifted after an infield hit and a double to begin the bottom of the sixth and Pablo Sandoval greeted reliever Dan Kubiuk with a two-run double grounded past third. Two batters later, Nate Scantlin smacked a game-tying single that trickled into shallow left off the glove of McDermott's diving attempt at short.

Kubiuk bounced back to strand two, keeping the game tied and Alex Valverde (5-0) eventually picked up the win out of the Revs bullpen with a 1-2-3 seventh.

The thrilling win came after York dropped the opener as Staten Island got to Revs lefty Braden Scott early in his debut start. Kolby Johnson singled home an early run and Castro made it 3-0 with a two-run homer to left, his 21st of the year and fifth against York.

Two more scored in the second on two-out singles from Sandoval and Castro.

FerryHawks starter Taylor Lepard retired his first nine before the Revs loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but York could only manage a sac fly by Jacob Rhinesmith as Lepard (2-9) allowed just one run in seven innings for his first career complete game.

Staten Island plated three more in the fifth on Loftin's bases clearing triple to left center and one more in the sixth when Johnson tripled and scored on Sandoval's grounder.

Notes: The Revs (73-42) tie a franchise record for victories in a season of fewer than 140 games, matching the 2011 club who went 73-51 in 124 games. York is one win shy of clinching a franchise record for winning percentage in a season. The Revs go for a series win Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with lefty Aaron Fletcher squaring off against Noe Toribio. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2024

Soularie Slam Sparks Offense as Revs Win Wild Extra-Inning Nightcap - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.