Power and Pitching Lift Stormers to Series Win over Ducks

September 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 8-0 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Stormers were led by Gaige Howard, who tallied a triple, home run, four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Mason Martin chipped in with two home runs and three runs batted in, while Damon Dues and Kole Kasser each had two hits and runs scored.

Leobaldo Cabrera had two doubles in the ballgame to lead the way at the plate for the Ducks, and Aaron Antonini was hit by a pitch in his last plate appearance in the top half of the ninth inning, extending his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games overall.

Lancaster starting pitcher Oscar De La Cruz (4-3) picked up the win after firing seven scoreless innings on two hits allowed, walking two while striking out five. Long Island starter Mitchell Senger (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his Ducks debut, surrendering five runs on eight hits across six and one-third innings of work along with six strikeouts.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday evening when they open a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Sal Romano (1-0, 4.63) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a Dirty Birds starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 712 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

