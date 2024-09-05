High Point Earns Win Over Lexington, 4-1

HIGH POINT, N.C.- Behind a dominant performance from their pitching staff and timely hitting from DJ Burt and Ben Aklinski, the High Point Rockers secured a 4-1 victory over the Lexington Legends in the third game of their six-game series at Truist Point on Thursday night. The Rockers allowed just two hits all evening, with starter Yuhi Sako and relievers Garrett Schilling, Will Carter and Jameson McGrane combining to stifle Lexington's offense.

Sako recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, allowing just one unearned run. The Legends took an early lead in the fourth inning when Kole Cottam reached on an error and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Barfield. But Sako settled in, allowing no further damage and retiring the last eight batters he faced until the bullpen took over.

The Rockers' offense found life in the bottom of the fifth when Michael Martinez doubled to deep right field, setting up Burt for an RBI single that tied the game 1-1. High Point then broke the game open in the seventh, starting with a walk to Gilberto Jimenez. Frank Nigro followed with a clutch double into the right field corner that brought Jimenez home, giving the Rockers a 2-1 lead. Burt struck again with another RBI single, driving in Nigro to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the eighth inning, Aklinski added an exclamation point, launching his 26th home run of the season-a solo shot to left field that furthered the Rockers' lead to 4-1.

The Rockers' bullpen then took care of the rest. Schilling struck out the first batter he faced in the seventh, and Carter delivered a flawless eighth. McGrane closed out the ninth inning in dominant fashion, securing the Rockers' win and ensuring their pitching staff's gem of a night remained intact.

The Rockers (31-23) will look to continue their momentum in the next game of the series tomorrow night, where the final fireworks Friday presented by High Point University will take place after the game. Game time is 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

