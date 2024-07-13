Soto Shines as Mussels Top Tortugas 4-3

July 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Charlee Soto threw five innings of shutout ball as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Daytona Tortugas 4-3 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

After a four hour and 27-minute rain delay, the 18-year-old Soto set a new career high in innings and pitches with 78. He struck out six batters, walked one, and allowed just two singles over his five innings of work.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the first, Walker Jenkins drew a leadoff walk for Fort Myers (43-40, 12-6). Left fielder Byron Chourio followed with a single up the middle to set up first and third with no outs. Brandon Winokur then singled to center to put the Mussels ahead 1-0.

Still leading by that score in the fourth, Fort Myers loaded the bases on a walk and a pair of singles. With one out, Chourio was hit by a pitch to make it a 2-0 game.

In the sixth, Tanner Hall (1-0) was called from the bullpen. Ariel Almonte doubled before Tortugas' (42-42, 11-7) catcher Connor Burns connected on a game tying home run to even the score 2-2.

In the bottom of the frame, Yohander Martinez, Angel Del Rosario, and Ryan McCarthy all worked walks to load the bases with no outs. Jenkins then shot a single into center to put the Mussels back in front 4-2.

Still leading by that score in the ninth, Hall allowed a leadoff single and a walk to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Xander Hamilton then entered from the bullpen. He allowed a single to make it a 4-3 game, but struck out the side and stranded the bases loaded, earning his sixth save of the season.

The Mussels return to action on Sunday, July 14 at 12:05 p.m. Spencer Bengard (6-1, 1.32) starts for Fort Myers, opposite Nestor Lorant (7-2, 1.15) of Daytona. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

