Bradenton Shutout 1-0 in 10-Innings on Saturday Night

July 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders were blanked for just the third time this season, as they fell 1-0 to the Jupiter Hammerheads in 10-Innings on Saturday night at LECOM Park. It's the second time this season that Bradenton has been a part of a game that was scoreless entering extra-innings. The other took place at LECOM Park against the Daytona Tortugas on April 17.

Bradenton had a chance early to push across a run in the first after Jake Brooks walked Esmerlyn Valdez with two outs in the inning. Axiel Plaz then singled to place runners at the corners for Shalin Polanco who popped out to end the frame.

Carlos Jimenez was unhittable, striking out seven in a career-high six scoreless frames. He retired 10 batters in a row at one point between the second and sixth inning. In the sixth, Carmine Lane singled before Jimenez struck out the next two. After a walk to Jordan McCants, Jimenez induced a groundout to end the half inning. Jimenez hadn't worked more than 5.2 innings since July 5, 2019, against the DSL Mariners.

Mike Walsh (1-1) left two runners stranded in the ninth and rolled out for the 10th inning. John Cruz struck out to start the frame but Yeral Martinez hit a bloop double down the left field line to score the extra-runner from second base in Davis Bradshaw to plate the game's only run.

Holt Jones (1-2) retired the side in ninth and struck out pinch hitter Omar Alfonzo to open the 10th. Justin Miknis worked a walk to place the go-ahead run on base but Jones retired the next two batters to end the contest and hand Bradenton their third-straight loss.

Out of the bullpen, Landon Tomkins hurled two scoreless frames.

The Marauders and Hammerheads wrap up a six-game series at LECOM Park on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

