Blue Jays Take One-Hit, Shutout Loss

July 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - After Dunedin shutout Tampa on Friday night, the Tarpons returned the favor on Saturday night by downing the Blue Jays 10-0 at TD Ballpark.

Tampa tallied 18 hits in the route - the most Dunedin has allowed in a single game this season. The Blue Jays managed just one hit: a third inning single from Braden Barry.

The Tarpons got on the board in the first inning as Willy Montero laced an RBI single against Jays starter Grant Rogers.

Rogers bounced back by striking out the side in the second inning, but Tampa picked up two more runs on a two-run homer from Jackson Castillo that made it 3-0. George Lombard lined a solo homer in the fifth to grow the Tampa lead to 4-0.

Tarpons starter Cade Smith took center stage, striking out 10 batters in 5.2 innings while allowing just one hit.

Dunedin's best chance came in the bottom of the sixth, as they loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch from Smith. The opportunity went by the wayside, as Arjun Nimmala and Joey Votto struck out back-to-back to end the inning.

Tampa put the contest out of reach with a four-run rally in the seventh and two runs in the ninth.

