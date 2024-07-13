Tucker Tosses 6.0 No-Hit Innings in 6-2 Win

JUPITER, FL - A five-run first and dominant pitching performance helped the Clearwater Threshers (50-36, 7-13) take down the Palm Beach Cardinals (49-36, 12-7) in a 6-2 win on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers look to even the series in the Sunday finale.

The Threshers got off to a hot start with a double by Raylin Heredia on the game's first pitch. Two pitches later, Devin Saltiban roped a double to left, plating Heredia from second and opening the scoring for Clearwater. Pierce Bennett was hit by a pitch before he and Saltiban executed a double steal. After Jordan Viars was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Diego González wasted no time clearing them, smacking a grand slam to give the Threshers a 5-0 lead in the top of the first.

With two outs in the second inning, Saltiban took Cardinals starter Chen-Wei Lin deep to left for a solo home run that gave the Threshers a 6-0 advantage. Palm Beach struck back in the second with a two-run home run to cut the Threshers lead to four. Pitching dominated the rest of the contest as the Threshers held on to win 6-2.

Jordan Fowler allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work in a no-decision. Braydon Tucker (5-2) earned the win in 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings with six strikeouts.

Five runs were the Threshers most in the first inning of any game this season...Tucker tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched and six strikeouts...He turned in the longest no-hit outing by a Threshers pitcher this season...Ware became the fourth Thresher this season to steal ten bases...González tied his career high with four RBIs for the second time this series...Seven of his 16 RBIs on the year have come on his two home runs...The Threshers conclude a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday, July 14...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

