Soto Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

April 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - After tossing five scoreless innings in the 6-4 win over Beloit on Friday, Kernels RHP Charlee Soto has received Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors for week two of the season.

After not allowing a run across four innings in his season debut, Soto backed up his first start of the year with an even more dominant second start. On Friday night against Beloit, the right-hander retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced across five scoreless innings of work. In his home debut, Soto struck out six batters, one shy of a career high, and did not walk a batter, marking the first time in his pro career he has struck out five or more batters without issuing a single walk.

Soto, 19, was drafted by the Twins in the 1st round, 34th overall, in the 2023 draft at just 17 years old. Currently the youngest player on the Cedar Rapids roster, and more than two years below the average age in the Midwest League, Soto has posted a pitching line of 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 3 BB through two starts to begin the year

The honor marks the second week in a row a Kernels pitcher has received Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors after RHP Spencer Bengard was presented with the award following week one of the season.

Cedar Rapids hits the road for its first full six-game road trip of the season tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15th, at 6:35 to begin a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.