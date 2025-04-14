Captain of the Week (4/8-4/13): Jose Devers

April 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of April 8 through 13, Lake County is recognizing INF Jose Devers as its inaugural Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old had an impressive week at the plate versus the West Michigan Whitecaps, recording team-bests of: 16 total bases, three doubles, and five RBI (tied). He started all six games during the series, batting .304 with seven hits, two home runs, two walks, and two stolen bases, while compiling a .696 slugging percentage and 1.056 OPS.

For the week of April 8 through 13, Devers' five extra-base hits were tied for the most in High-A.

The right-handed hitter's most notable performance during this span came on Saturday, April 12. He went 4-for-5 at the plate with a run scored, a double, a home run, four RBI, and two stolen bases in a 5-4, 10-inning win. This marked Devers' first career four-hit game as a pro, and his four RBI tied a pro career-high.

With this impressive showing, he became the first Midwest League player to record at least four hits, four RBI, and two stolen bases in a game since April 24, 2013, and the first Captain to tally these numbers in a contest since at least 2005.

Through nine games, Devers is tied for the Midwest League lead with six extra-base hits, while ranking top-five in the league in: home runs (three, third), RBI (eight, fourth), total bases (21, fourth), and slugging percentage (.600, fifth).

Devers was assigned to the Captains' 2024 Opening Day roster from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats. He won the 2024 Midwest League Championship with Lake County a season ago, finishing top-three on the team in: runs (55, second), hits (83, third), and doubles (19, third). Defensively, the infielder was voted the Midwest League's "Best Infield Arm" by league managers in Baseball America's 2024 MiLB Best Tools poll.

Devers was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent on July 2, 2019 out of Samana, Dominican Republic. He began his professional career with Cleveland's Arizona Complex League squad two years later, recording 44 hits, four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 30 RBI, and 12 stolen bases in a combined 63 games across 2021 and 2022.

He then spent 2023 with Single-A Lynchburg, where he was named a Carolina League All-Star. That season, Devers ranked top-10 in the Carolina League in: RBI (66, second), runs (65, tied for fourth), total bases (158, fifth), stolen bases (34, fifth), hits (100, tied for sixth), and OPS (.743, 10th).

Devers will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will play their first six-game road series of the 2025 season against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

