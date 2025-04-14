Cristian Hernandez Earns Midwest League Player of the Week Honors
April 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - South Bend Cubs shortstop Cristian Hernandez was selected as 'Midwest League Player of the Week' after wrapping up this past week's series against Peoria by going 10/22 at the plate with a home run and three RBI.
Hernandez leads the Midwest League in base hits with 15, has been on base in all nine games played so far this season, and already has six multi-hit games, while batting .417.
The current number-11 ranked Chicago Cubs prospect will highlight a top-prospect filled series coming up this week against the West Michigan Whitecaps in Grand Rapids, as he will face off against Detroit Tigers number-two prospect, and Franklin, Indiana native, Max Clark.
