Something Old, Something New: 'Stormers Sign Another Pair for 2024

February 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Stormers News Release







Ross Peeples continues to build his roster for the upcoming 2024 Atlantic League season.

Outfielder Chad Sedio has signed to return to the club for a second stint while right- handed pitcher Jack Labosky will be coming to the Barnstormers and the Atlantic League for a first tour of duty, it was announced today.

These signings bring the number of players under contract for the season to seven.

Sedio, who will turn 30 in March, appeared in 29 games with the Barnstormers last season after joining the club on July 18. He batted .274 with six doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI. The Cleveland, Ohio native scored 20 runs during his time with the 'Stormers.

His signature game came in the season finale against Staten Island. The lefty hitter went 3-for-4 with four RBI and missed the cycle by only a single.

Prior to coming to Lancaster, Sedio played for four seasons in the Detroit Tigers system (2016-19), peaking at Class AAA Toledo. He had a banner year for Florence of the

Frontier League in 2021, swinging at a .319 clip with 47 extra base hits in 95 games. He played for Milwaukee of the American Association in 2022 and opened last season in Mexico.

"Chad will play both outfield and infield for us this season (he signed as a second baseman)," said Peeples. "He has a good approach at the plate and has shown throughout his career how good of a hitter he can be."

Labosky, 27, pitched in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2018-22, pitching briefly for Class AAA Durham in 2022. Impressively, he walked only 28 batters in 185.1 innings in a variety of roles with the Rays and compiled a 3.35 ERA in that five-year span.

Prior to that, he played four seasons with Duke University, where he was teammates with catcher/outfielder Chris Proctor, a member of the Lancaster championship squads of 2022 and 2023. His ERA at Duke was a stellar 2.58. The California native also batted .263 with 21 homers in his Blue Devils career while playing the corners in the infield.

Labosky drew national attention when he purchased a used school bus and converted it into a mobile home for the 2019 season.

"Jack throws a ton of strikes," said Peeples. "He gets a lot of ground balls and can either start or relieve. He got the itch to play again after taking last year off, so we are going to give him that opportunity."

Lancaster will begin its quest for a third consecutive Atlantic League championship at Long Island on April 25. The home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium will take place, April 30 at 6:45.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.