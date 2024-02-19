Rockers Announce Truist Point College Baseball Games

February 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point will host over a dozen college baseball games this spring, highlighted by High Point University hosting North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, April 16. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m. High Point and NC A&T met at Truist Point last season with the Panthers winning, 6-2.

Greensboro College will play nine regular season home games at Truist Point, starting with the Triad Invitational on March 8. The Big South Championship will be held at Truist Point for the third straight year with games running from May 23-25. GTCC will also utilize the Rockers' home ballpark for multiple games.

Truist Point will also host local high school contests with teams and details to be announced at a later date.

"Our mission is to give local teams an opportunity to play in an outstanding professional baseball facility," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We truly value our relationship with High Point University and are pleased to have the Panthers play a home game at Truist Point again in 2024." Tickets for the High Point University vs. NC A&T game will go on sale beginning March 1.

The High Point Rockers will play their home opener at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

The complete college schedule for Truist Point follows:

March 8 Adrian College vs. Greensboro College 1:00

March 9 Maryville College vs. Greensboro College 1:00

March 10 Univ. of Rochester vs. Greensboro College 3:30

March 12 Univ. of Lynchburg vs. Greensboro College 4:00

March 23 Methodist vs. Greensboro College 4:00

March 24 Methodist vs. Greensboro College (DH) 1:00

April 3 Patrick & Henry vs. GTCC TBA

April 10 Guilford College vs. Greensboro College 5:00

April 16 N.C. A&T vs. High Point University 6:00

April 26 NC Wesleyan vs. Greensboro College 5:00

April 27 NC Wesleyan vs. Greensboro College (DH) 1:00

May 23-25 Big South Championship TBA

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.