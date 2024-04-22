Somerset's Trystan Vrieling Honored as Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Trystan Vrieling

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots RHP Trystan Vrieling as their Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for games played 4/15 - 4/21.

Vrieling pitched 7.2 hitless and scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts in the win against the Hartford Yard Goats on 4/19.

In his first professional season, the Yankees' 2022 3 rd round selection out of Gonzaga, is 2-0 with a 0.48 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched in three starts.

The Yankees No. 23 prospect leads the Eastern League in AVG (.082) and is second in ERA (0.48), W (2), IP (18.2) and WHIP (0.59).

He becomes the 19 th MiLB weekly honors selection for Somerset since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. He is the first honoree for the team in 2024 and 12 th pitcher to earn MiLB weekly honors in franchise history.

