Altoona Curve to Host Miranda Lambert as First Stop of "Music on the Diamond" Concert Series

April 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - On Friday, June 7, the Altoona Curve will host three-time GRAMMY Award winner Miranda Lambert as part of "Music on the Diamond," a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks. "Music on the Diamond," which kicks off at Peoples Natural Gas Field, is a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner/operator of your Altoona Curve, and promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG). The series provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere.

As Miranda Lambert's debut performance at PNG Field, fans will get to experience the thrill of live music from the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including the top honor for Entertainer of the Year, while catching a glimpse of the Skyliner and a view of the Allegheny Mountains.

"Our fans have been asking for several years for us to bring in more concerts and events, so I was thrilled when DBH brought us the opportunity to kick off the entire series right here in Altoona. I can't imagine a better place than Peoples Natural Gas Field to enjoy a concert with one of our favorite artists, Miranda Lambert," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "This is a unique opportunity for us to offer more family-friendly entertainment to Central PA residents in addition to our Curve games, where you can see the future stars of major league baseball."

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment and we're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. on AltoonaCurve.com and are expected to sell out promptly. Curve season ticket holders will have an early opportunity to purchase tickets for the event. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the PNG Field Box Office, online and by phone at 877.99.CURVE.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.