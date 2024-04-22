Lugo Named Eastern League Player of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' outfielder Matthew Lugo has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of April 15th -21st.

Lugo appeared in five games for the Sea Dogs hitting .438 (7-for-16) for the week with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games.

On Wednesday night, Lugo broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple to give the Sea Dogs a 5-2 win over the Fisher Cats. One night later, on Thursday in a scoreless game in the seventh inning, Lugo delivered a RBI double to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead, a game they went on to win 3-0, with Lugo driving in two of the runs. Lugo's biggest game of the week came on Saturday when he reached base five times in a 2-for-2 performance with three walks, a home run, and four RBI as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-2.

Lugo was selected by the Red Sox in the second round (69th overall) in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. He has spent parts of three seasons with the Sea Dogs appearing in three games in 2022 and 83 games in 2023 where he hit .242 with 23 doubles and 37 RBI. In nine games this season, he is hitting .357 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

The 22-year-old is the nephew of former All-Star Carlos Beltran.

The Portland Sea Dogs are first in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with a 9-4 record. The Sea Dogs have won five in a row and nine of their last ten games. Portland begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, April 23rd against the Hartford Yard Goats. The team returns to Hadlock Field for a double homestand featuring six games against the Reading Fightin Phils from April 30th- May 5th and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from May 7th- May 12th.

