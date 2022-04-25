Somerset's Blake Perkins Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week

Somerset Patriots outfielder Blake Perkins

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots outfielder Blake Perkins(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots outfielder Blake Perkins has been named their Double-A Eastern League Player of the Week for April 18 to April 24.

Perkins hit .473 (9-for-19) with a .524 OBP, a 1.326 SLG and 1.850 OPS for the week.

Out of his nine hits, seven were for extra bases. He slugged four home runs, as well as two doubles and a triple.

In addition, Perkins scored eight runs and drove in nine in five games played. He has crossed the plate in each of his last seven games played.

Against the Hartford Yard Goats this week, Perkins had a two-home run game (April 23) and went deep in three consecutive games (April 22-24).

He currently leads the Eastern league with 37 TB, a .902 SLG, 1.324 OPS and ranks among the league leaders in nearly every other offensive category. He ranks third in all of MiLB in SLG and fifth in OPS. His .902 SLG also leads all New York Yankees Minor Leaguers and is 319 points higher than the next-best player.

The Long Beach, California native was a free agent signing of the Yankees on December 15, 2021. He previously played for the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals organizations. He was Washington's second round pick in 2015.

