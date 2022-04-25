RubberDucks' Daniel Espino Named Pitcher of the Week

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks right-hander Daniel Espino was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for Week 3, April 18-24.

Espino struck out 14 batters including the first 11 in a row in route to his first win of the season on Saturday, April 23 against the Bowie Baysox. His 14 strikeouts are an Akron RubberDucks franchise record, and the 11 consecutive strikeouts were one short of tying Yusniel Padron-Artiles minor league record of 12 consecutive in 2019.

Espino is the first RubberDuck to be named Pitcher or Player of the Week this season. In three starts with Akron, he is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in three starts while striking out 30 batters over 13.2 innings.

A 2019 first round pick by Cleveland out of Georgia Premier, the 21-year-old Espino is in his first season with the RubberDucks. He was named High-A Central Pitcher of the Week with Lake County last season for the week of Sept. 13-19 for tossing 6.2 scoreless innings while walking none and striking out 10 in a win over Beloit.

The Akron RubberDucks return to Canal Park on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:35 p.m. to start a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. Espino is projected to start for Akron on Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m.

