Somerset Patriots Game on Thursday, April 28 Will be Inaugural MLB Pipeline Game of the Month

April 25, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have been selected for the inaugural MLB Pipeline Game of the Month on Thursday, April 28.

The Patriots will take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. The game will be streamed live on both MLB.tv and MiLB.tv.

As part of each MLB Pipeline Game of the Month, a correspondent will be on-site to highlight some of the game's best prospects and everything MiLB.tv has to offer its subscribers. MLB Pipeline provides the premier coverage of the future stars of Major League Baseball.

MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra will join Somerset's broadcaster Steven Cusumano in the booth for the game. Dykstra has covered Minor League Baseball for both MLB.com and MiLB.com since 2012. He collaborates with Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo on Top 100 and organizational prospect rankings and co-hosts the weekly Minor League podcast, "The Show Before the Show," with Tyler Maun and Benjamin Hill.

Some other highlights of the event will be featured player segments, Instagram Lives, a tour of TD Bank Ballpark with Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry, and more surprises throughout the game.

The Patriots game that day will follow a Yankees 1:05 pm game versus the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

