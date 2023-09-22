Somerset RHP Yoendrys Gomez Called up to Yankees

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have called up RHP Yoendrys Gomez to join their Major League roster. Gomez, the organization's No. 26 prospect, spent the entire 2023 season with the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Gomez went 0-3 with a 3.58 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 65.1 innings pitched in 19 games started for Somerset this season. The games started, innings pitched and strikeouts were all career-highs. On August 16, Gomez struck out a career-high 11 batters in Reading.

He was also a member of the Patriots 2022 Eastern League Championship team where he was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and six strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched in four starts. In his second Double-A start on 9/7/22 versus the Hartford Yard Goats, Gomez was part of the second no-hitter in franchise history.

Gomez earned the win in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series on 9/27/22 when Somerset trailed 1-0 in the best-of-three series versus Erie. He went five innings and allowed two runs and struck out six.

For his MiLB career, Gomez is 9-12 with a 3.44 ERA and 292 strikeouts over 275 innings pitched in 78 games (75 started).

Gomez will become the first Somerset Patriots player in franchise history to go straight from Double-A to the majors. He becomes the 10th player this year to make his MLB debut after time in Somerset and the 26th overall since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

