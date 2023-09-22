Five 2023 Fightin Phils to Participate in Arizona Fall League

(Reading, PA) - Five members of the 2023 Reading Fightin Phils were selected to play in the Arizona Fall League on Friday. Andrew Baker, Jordi Martinez, Dominic Pipkin, Oliver Dunn, and Matthew Kroon will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions next month in Arizona.

Dunn earned an invitation after a stellar 2023 season that saw him lead the R-Phils, and the Eastern League, in a variety of offensive categories. Dunn hit .271 with 21 home runs and 78 RBI this past season. He was an everyday staple in the R-Phils lineup. Dunn joined the Phillies organization from the Yankees when he was selected in the League Rule Five Draft last December.

Kroon hit .319 with Reading across 79 games prior to his call-up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 7. With the IronPigs, Kroon has hit .414 over 14 games. This comes after Kroon missed most of 2022 after suffering an opening weekend injury.

Baker spent all of 2023 with Reading, appearing in 41 games. He picked up 64 strikeouts over 41 innings pitched, which is good for 14 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. He entered the season ranked amongst the Phillies' top prospects and showcases an upper-90s fastball, that has touched 100 miles per hour at times.

Martinez was called up to Reading on Aug. 19 and established himself as a high-leverage lefty in the back of the R-Phils bullpen. He appeared in eight games and had a 3.72 ERA over 9.2 innings pitched. Martinez also picked up his lone Double-A save in the final week of the season at Binghamton.

Pipkin also was an arm used in the back-end of the R-Phils bullpen in 2023. He was called up to Reading on July 4 from High-A Jersey Shore and had a 3.66 ERA over 18 appearances. Pipkin struck out 23 batters across 19.2 innings pitched.

The five 2023 R-Phils will join four more Phillies prospects in the Arizona Fall League. Other Phillies participating are Christian McGowan, Mitch Newborn, Caleb Ricketts, and Gabriel Ricones Jr. Clearwater Threshers Manager Marty Molloy will manage the Scottsdale team, featuring nine Phillies prospects in total.

The Arizona Fall League features six teams, and play is set to begin on Monday, October 2. The annual AFL Fal Stars game is set for November 5 and Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

