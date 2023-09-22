Six 2023 Fisher Cats to Participate in Arizona Fall League

September 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - Six players who spent time for the 2023 New Hampshire Fisher Cats have been selected to participate in the Arizona Fall League (AFL) this season.

LHP Ricky Tiedemann, RHP Fitz Stadler, RHP CJ Van Eyk, RHP Trent Palmer, IF Damiano Palmegiani, and OF Will Robertson will play for the Surprise Saguaros this fall beginning on Monday, October 2.

Tiedemann struck out 58 batters in 32 innings this season, including a career-high 11 strikeouts in 3.2 innings on August 29 against Reading in his second season with New Hampshire. The 21-year-old Blue Jays No. 1 prospect was recently promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on September 19.

Palmegiani hit 19 homers, tied for the team lead, and drove in a team-high 71 RBI in his first season with New Hampshire. The Blue Jays No. 18 prospect ranked fourth in the Eastern League in RBI, fourth in OPS (.814), and fifth in slugging percentage (.463). The 23-year-old was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on September 1.

Robertson hit a career-high 19 homers and drove in a career-high 57 RBI in his second season with New Hampshire. The 25-year-old ranked fourth in the league in slugging percentage (.488), fifth in OPS (.811) and fifth in extra-base hits (47). Robertson hit .306 in the second half of the season.

Stadler completed his second season with the Fisher Cats and his first since 2021 after not pitching last year due to Tommy John surgery. The 26-year-old right-hander went 4-0 with a 4.08 ERA and struck out 34 batters in 28.2 innings.

Van Eyk made his Fisher Cats debut on August 31 at Reading after Tommy John surgery kept him out all of 2022. The Blue Jays 2nd round selection in 2020 made four starts and posted a 4.15 ERA in 13 innings pitched.

Palmer did not pitch for New Hampshire this year and spent the entire season on the injured list. The 24-year-old right-hander last pitched for the Fisher Cats in 2022 where he struck out 33 in 31.2 innings over a 3.69 ERA.

Former Fisher Cat and current Vancouver Canadians bullpen coach Austin Bibens-Dirkx will serve as the pitching coach for Surprise this season. Bibens-Dirkx played in New Hampshire from 2013-2015.

The Fisher Cats open the 2024 season and their 20th anniversary on Friday, April 5 with a three-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The season opening home stand at Delta Dental Stadium will begin on Tuesday, April 9 against the Somerset Patriots.

2024 full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.