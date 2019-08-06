Somerset Patriots Sign RHP Junior Rincon

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that right-handed pitcher Junior Rincon has been signed for the 2019 season.

Rincon enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and second in the Atlantic League, appearing in 43 games for the York Revolution in 2018.

The 27-year-old started his professional career with the Miami Marlins in 2011, playing two seasons with the team before heading to Milwaukee in 2014. He would go on to spend three seasons in the organization before signing with the Atlanta Braves in 2017.

Rincon's most successful season came in 2016, where he appeared in 40 games, sporting a 3.62 ERA and allowing 49 hits across 59.2 innings.

Following his time with Atlanta, Rincon would go on to play for the Revolution, where he settled in and was one of the team's effective relief pitchers. He owned a 2.93 ERA and 10 saves. He punched out 35 batters across his 43 innings of work with York.

Across seven seasons of professional baseball, Rincon has appeared in 163 games and struck out 218 batters.

