Revolution's New Team Dog to Make His Debut

August 6, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that retiring team dog Boomer and Revolution officials have found Boomer's successor. A six-month-old Siberian Husky named Blu, recruited with the assistance of the York County SPCA, will succeed Boomer at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Fans will get their first chance to meet the incoming four-legged ambassador of Revs Time on Sunday, August 18.

The Revolution is also accepting applications for a host family for Blu. In exchange for housing and caring for Blu when he is off duty and taking him to Revolution-funded appointments with East York Veterinary Center, the official vet of the Revolution team dog, the host family will receive a stipend and game tickets from the Revolution. Families interested in applying to host Blu should email Revolution General Manager John Gibson at jgibson@yorkrevolution.com.

Blu will make his debut at PeoplesBank Park on Sunday, August 18, as part of that weekend's Bark in the Park, presented by East York Veterinary Center. Gates will open at noon, and Blu will help cheer on his new team in its 1 p.m. game against the rival Lancaster Barnstormers.

"Of course, no dog can replace Boomer, but Blu is ready to step in to carry on the legacy Boomer has forged over 10 seasons," Gibson said, adding that Blu will also assume the mantle of furry community ambassador for the team and the namesake of the Revolution's youth reading program, which will be renamed Blu's Book Club at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

"We are thrilled to have once again assisted the Revs in finding this vital part of their roster," said Jane Davis, Chair of the Board of the Directors of the York County SPCA. "Just like Boomer, Blu will be a great advocate for pet adoption and the loving additions to families that our neighbors can find at their local SPCA shelters."

