Somerset Patriots Manager and Coaching Staff Announced for 2021 Season

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have been assigned their manager and coaching staff for the 2021 season.

Julio Mosquera enters his first season as manager for Somerset and his 16th overall in the Yankees organization. He becomes just the third person in Patriots history to serve in the position, following Sparky Lyle (1998-2012) and Brett Jodie (2013-2020).

"I'm honored to be named the manager of the Somerset Patriots. In this first year in partnership with the New York Yankees, I'm very excited to get to meet and work with the front office and get to see the wonderful fans at the stadium," said Mosquera. "We will have the opportunity to have some of our very talented players in the organization coming to play in front of our fans and give them something to be excited about. We know you have been waiting for this for a long time. It will be a fun year and I can't wait to get to meet you and give you all something to cheer for. We'll see you soon."

Mosquera managed the Single-A Charleston Riverdogs in 2018 and 2019, where he most recently guided the team to a 73-66 record. His prior managing service came with Single-A Staten Island, where he led the short-season club to a 46-29 record in 2017 and first place finish in the NYPL McNamara Division.

He made his managing debut in 2015 with the GCL Yankees 1 and followed it up in 2016 with the GCL Yankees West.

Mosquera served as the catching coordinator for his first nine seasons (2006-'14) in the Yankees organization

The Panama native enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a catcher with the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1999), Yankees (2000-2001), Texas Rangers (2002, 2004), Seattle Mariners (2003), and Milwaukee Brewers (2005). He made his MLB debut on August 17, 1996 and appeared in 12 games with the Blue Jays and Brewers across three seasons (1996-97, 2005).

Daniel Moskos enters his first season as Somerset's pitching coach and his second season with the Yankees. The left-handed pitcher was originally selected by Pittsburgh with the fourth overall pick in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft.

He made 31 relief appearances for the Pirates in 2011, finishing 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA over 24.1 innings pitched. Moskos also has minor league service with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Chicago Cubs, as well as Atlantic League time with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2017.

Joe Migliaccio enters his first season as the Patriots' hitting coach and his third season with the Yankees. He previously served in the same role for the High-A Tampa Tarpons in 2019, where his squad ranked second in the Florida State League with 93 home runs.

Born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, Migliaccio started his coaching career in the college ranks with stints at the University of Iowa, Murray State University, University of Missouri, Southeast Missouri State and Siena College.

Somerset will feature two defensive coaches for the 2021 season: Caonabo Cosme and Jose Javier.

Cosme enters his ninth season with the Yankees. He was the manager for the GCL Yankees in 2018 and 2019 after spending time as a scout for the Atlanta Braves.

Cosme also worked as the DSL Yankees 2 hitting coach for two seasons (2011-'13) and the GCL Yankees 1 hitting coach for three seasons (2012-'15). He had a 13-year minor league career with 1,127 games for the Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, and Detroit Tigers from 1996-2008.

Javier begins his fifth season with the Yankees. He was the lower-level base running and outfield coordinator in 2019 and a defensive coach for Charleston (2017) and Tampa (2018).

Javier had a six-year minor league career for the Yankees from 2010-'15 and appeared in 277 games while playing all four infield positions.

Jimmy Downam has been announced as the team's athletic trainer. He enters his ninth overall season with the Yankees and will be at the Double-A level for the organization for the fifth time. He originally joined the Yankees in 2013 as the trainer for Staten Island and also spent three seasons in the same position for Charleston (2014-'16).

Strength & Conditioning Coach Ryan Williams begins his first season in Somerset and his second year with the Yankees. Williams graduated from Limestone University in 2019, followed by internships at the University of South Carolina Upstate and Campbell University. Williams also served as a Strength & Conditioning Coach at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, FL before joining the Yankees.

Clubhouse Manager J.R. Bassett enters his first season with the Patriots and his 11th overall with the Yankees. A native of West Islip, New York, he recently spent four seasons in Tampa (2016-'19). Prior to his time there, he worked with Charleston and Staten Island.

Affiliate Video Manager Nick Horning arrives in Somerset as his fourth season with the Yankees. The University of Texas at Austin alum has previous experience with both Charleston and Tampa.

