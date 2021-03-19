Altoona Curve Announce Front Office Additions

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced 10 new additions to their front office staff on Friday, for the upcoming 2021 baseball season.

Jon Mozes joins the Curve as Director of Communications and Broadcasting after six seasons as a member of the broadcast team for the Trenton Thunder (Double-A, NYY). Jon served as the lead voice for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Classic and was on the call as the Thunder secured their fourth Eastern League Championship in franchise history in 2019. In addition to his role in the broadcast booth, Jon took a leadership role in the development of the team's marketing and promotional plans, overseeing all team communications and was a member of the team's corporate sales department.

In addition to his work on the diamond, Jon is the voice of Princeton University Volleyball and Women's Basketball as well as the sideline reporter for Princeton Football on ESPN+. Additionally, Jon is a radio and ESPN+ broadcast talent for Rider University's Men's and Women's Basketball programs. A Philadelphia native, Jon graduated from the University of New Haven (CT) in 2012 with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Communications.

"We are excited to welcome Jon to our staff as our Director of Communications and Broadcasting for the 2021 season," said Curve General Manager Derek Martin. "Jon's familiarity with the Northeast League and wealth of experience is a great addition to our staff. We look forward to hearing him on the air bringing the Curve games to life," Martin added.

Josh Rupeka joins the Curve in a full-time capacity as the Creative Services Assistant. Rupeka spent the last three seasons as a member of the production crew on gamedays. He attended IUP and graduated in January of 2021, with a degree in Communications Media Production. Rupeka grew up in Bedford County and attended Northern Bedford High School.

"Rupeka is a great addition to our creative services team and brings with him a wealth of experience from his time in the production room here in Altoona," Martin said.

Hollidaysburg native, Preston Shoemaker will join Mozes in the broadcast booth for the 2021 season and serve as a Sales Intern. Shoemaker has called games for Hollidaysburg High School as well as CommRadio and BTN+ for Penn State and other area high schools. He also served as a Broadcast and Communications Intern for the Curve during the summer of 2019.

Centre Hall native, Ryan Long comes to the Curve as a Concessions Assistant in 2021. Long is scheduled to graduate from The Pennsylvania State University in May of 2021 and was a member of the Sheetz Fellows program. He previously served as an intern with The Ripken Baseball Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2020.

Matt Clark comes to Altoona as the Assistant Groundskeeper. Clark is a graduate of the University of Louisville. He served as an Operations intern for the Triple-A Louisville Bats during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Prior to that he worked on the Akron Rubberducks game day grounds crew in 2017 and 2018.

Andrew Snyder comes to Altoona for his first season in affiliated baseball as a Sales Intern. Snyder graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Sports Media from Susquehanna University. During his time at Susquehanna, he served as an Athletic Communications Assistant.

Altoona native Madison Shetrom joins the Curve as a Sales Intern for the 2021 season. Shetrom was a member of the Le Moyne Dolphins Women's Basketball team and a former member of the Altoona Lady Mountain Lions basketball team. She is a Communications and Marketing major at Le Moyne.

Rebekah Grainer joins the Curve as a Sales Intern. Grainer is slated to graduate from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia with a degree in Sport and Recreation Management in May of 2021. She spent the summer of the 2019 season working in the ticket office for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

A future graduate of the University of Alabama, Patrick Jordan joins the Curve staff as a box office intern. Jordan brings two years of minor league baseball experience to Altoona having previously served as a Food & Beverage Operations Intern for the Rocket City Trash Pandas and as a Catering Management Intern for the Birmingham Barons.

Jake Miller is a Bellwood, Pennsylvania native and joins the Curve as a Graphic Design Intern. He had previously interned for the Robert Morris Football team as a graphic designer. Miller is a junior at Penn State and has attended both Penn State Altoona and Penn State Berks.

"2021 is going to be a unique year for all of our interns and assistants. We are going to ask them to fill a much larger role, since we have a smaller full-time staff. We could not be happier to have such a talented group joining us for the upcoming season!," Martin exclaimed.

Mike Kessling has taken on an expanded role and is now the Director of Marketing, Promotions and Special Events. The Curve are looking to add more special events to the schedule in 2021 and continue some of the successful events from 2020. Megan Corcoran is now the Director of Creative Services. Corcoran joined the Curve as a Creative Services Assistant in 2020.

"We are very excited to see what both Mike and Megan are able to do in their new roles. Peoples Natural Gas Field is for more than just baseball and we are looking forward to welcoming in more events throughout the summer of 2021 and beyond," Martin added.

