Harrisburg Senators Announce 2021 Promotion Schedule

HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals, announced their 2021 promotional schedule Friday, which includes something for everyone in the family. The 2021 promotional schedule is loaded with fun for all and includes traditional fan favorites such as bobbleheads and firework nights.

The Senators are scheduled to open the home portion of the season Tuesday, May 11 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It'll be the first home game for the Senators since their season ended September 7, 2019, a span of over 600 days. To celebrate, the Senators have a special opening night planned which includes two giveaways.

Twenty-one giveaways on twenty days highlights the promo schedule which also includes eleven postgame fireworks shows. The Senators annual Blue Weekend is June 18 through 20 highlighting prostate cancer awareness.

The promo schedule highlights the Senators partnership with the 2019 Washington Nationals. Four former Senators and current Nationals players Aaron Barrett, Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman are featured in twelve giveaways.

The ballpark opens an hour before game time to fans. Season ticket holders are allowed in the park 15 minutes before general gate opening.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Sunday is Rite Aid Family Sunday

Karns Max Saver Tuesday and AAA Tuesday

Show your Karns receipt and receive 2-for1 Outfield Reserve or Box Seats at the box office with a Karns receipt. Karns Max Saver ticket deal is subject to pod regulations and availability. Max 4 tickets per receipt.

Show your AAA card at the box office for buy 1, get 1 free Outfield Reserved or Box Seat Tickets. AAA ticket deal is subject to pod regulations and availability. Max 4 tickets per AAA card.

Wet Nose Wednesday

Bring your best 4-legged friend to the park with you! (dogs are not allowed in the club or on the suite level).

$3 Craft Brewer Beers each Thursday

Each Thursday will feature a different craft brewer and a specific craft beer for $3 from gates opening until 8:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks

Postgame Firework show.

Saturday - Giveaways each Saturday

2021 HARRISBURG SENATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS (See above for daily promotions)

May

5/11 - Opening Night! Senators Masks giveaway to the first 1,750 fans all ages and Nats Photo Mini Bat giveaway to the first 750 fans all ages.

5/14 - Postgame Fireworks

5/15 - Senators T-Shirt giveaway to first 1,000 fans aged 13 and older.

5/16 - Dollar Dog Day. Treat yourself to $1 hotdogs at select locations throughout FNB Field.

5/21 - Postgame Fireworks

5/22 - Juan Soto Shirsey giveaway to the first 500 fans aged 13 and older.

5/23 - Juan Soto Photoball giveaway to the first 1,000 fans all ages.

June

6/4 - Postgame Fireworks

6/5 - Trea Turner Bobblehead giveaway number one to the first 750 fans all ages.

6/6 - Aaron Barrett "Bear" Bobblehead giveaway number one to the first 750 fans all ages.

6/17 - Playeros de Harrisburg night including a Playeros Youth Jersey giveaway to the first 500 fans 12 and younger.

6/18 - Blue Weekend Prostate Cancer Awareness. Postgame Fireworks.

6/19 - Blue Weekend Prostate Cancer Awareness. Senators Bucket Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans aged 13 and older. Senators wearing special blue jerseys.

6/20 - Blue Weekend Prostate Cancer Awareness. Senators Bucket Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans aged 13 and older. Senators wearing special blue jerseys.

July

7/2 - Postgame Fireworks.

7/3 - Postgame Fireworks.

7/4 - Juan Soto Bobblehead giveaway number one to the first 750 fans all ages.

7/15 - Juan Soto Shirsey giveaway to the first 500 fans aged 13 and older.

7/16 - Postgame Fireworks.

7/17 - East Shore/West Shore Hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans all ages. East Shore/West Shore Day.

7/18 - Aaron Barrett "Bear" Bobblehead giveaway number two to the first 750 fans all ages.

August

8/6 - Postgame Fireworks.

8/7 - Ryan Zimmerman induction into the One and Only Life Size Bobblehead Hall of Fame. Ryan Zimmerman Bobblehead giveaway number one to the first 750 fans all ages.

8/8 - Ryan Zimmerman Bobblehead giveaway number two to the first 750 fans all ages.

8/13 - Postgame Fireworks.

8/14 - Playeros de Harrisburg night including Playeros Jersey giveaway to the first 500 fans aged 12 and younger. Senators become the Playeros de Harrisburg for the night.

8/15 - Juan Soto Bobblehead giveaway number two to the first 750 fans all ages.

8/27 - Postgame Fireworks.

8/28 - Trea Turner Bobblehead giveaway number two to the first 750 fans all ages.

8/29 - Trea Turner Photobat giveaway to the first 750 fans all ages.

September

9/10 - Postgame Fireworks.

9/11 - Senators Coffee Mug giveaway to the first 1,000 fans aged 13 and older.

9/12 - Fan Appreciation Day.

This schedule subject to change.

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily during the offseason. The 2021 home opener is Tuesday, May 11, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

