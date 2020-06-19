Somerset Patriots Looking to Bring Baseball and Other Events to TD Bank Ballpark this Summer

June 19, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - Following the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's statement allowing its member teams to pursue alternate baseball activities and events for the communities they serve this summer, the Somerset Patriots are planning several options at TD Bank Ballpark.

"Our staff has been working very hard over the past few months for new and exciting ways to use our ballpark for events and to help the community," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "While we are still in the process of understanding what will be allowed, know that we will find the appropriate ways to safely bring people together to enjoy family fun, community entertainment, and hopefully professional baseball again real soon."

The Somerset Patriots have submitted their COVID-19 readiness and reopening guidelines to the Governor's Office, the New Jersey Department of Health, and local officials and health experts for review. The hopes are that the plans will be approved for the team to begin hosting larger community gatherings at the ballpark.

If approved, the Somerset Patriots are looking to bring a localize professional baseball league to the ballpark for fans to enjoy this summer. More details on what that will entail will be coming soon.

In addition to those plans, the ballpark will be the site for drive-in movies, fireworks shows, youth baseball tournaments, graduations, blood drives, and collections to benefit those in need in the team's area.

Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.