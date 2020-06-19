Clipper Magazine Stadium Reopens for Summer Fun

Haller Enterprises, the High Companies and Turkey Hill are proud to join the Lancaster Barnstormers in presenting the outdoor Summer Movie Series at Clipper Magazine Stadium beginning on Friday, June 26th.

The Lancaster community will get to watch movies on our state-of-the-art videoboard from the comfort of the outfield grass at Lancaster's own field of dreams. Bring a blanket or a chair to take in this magical experience from the safety of socially distanced marked spaces on the field.

The first movie that will be shown the weekend of Friday, June 26-Sunday, June 28th will be the DreamWorks 2019 animated film "Abominable." Friday, July 3rd and Sunday, July 5th will feature the 2019 animated movie "Wonder Park."

The movies will run Friday thru Sunday each weekend through the remainder of the summer. Tickets will be $6.50 per person, regardless of age, and are on sale now online only at www.lancasterbarnstormers.com. Gates will open at 7:00 pm with the movie beginning at 8:00 pm each evening. Delicious movie fare including fresh popped popcorn, candy, soda and cold beer will be available for moviegoers to enjoy.

In addition to the Summer Movie Series, we're planning even more fun for the summer! The Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck Bar & Grill at Clipper Magazine Stadium will be open to the public every Wed. - Sun. from 4-11 pm! And not just for some refreshing local craft beer, food too! The community is invited to come join us for a drink and dinner at the ballpark.

While at the ballpark you can also channel your inner kid and enjoy a huge selection of outdoor games at the Subaru Outdoor Experience including corn hole, giant Jenga, shuffleboard, Ping Pong and even a variety of inflatable games featuring basketball, football, baseball and more. As an added bonus, on Wednesdays and Thursdays we will be opening the field for you to play frisbee, kickball, catch, you name it!

We'll also be playing a variety of music on different days and will also welcome some local musicians for live performances.

There is a $5 cover charge at the door for entry.

"As a Community Center for Lancaster County, it is a joy and a pleasure to be able to open up Clipper Magazine Stadium to provide unique events and experiences for families so that they may continue to spend quality time together while creating new memories at Clipper Magazine Stadium," said Barnstormers partner Rob Liss. "We deeply appreciate all the support that we receive from the Lancaster community and we look forward to seeing some familiar faces and some new faces enjoying the ballpark this summer."

At this time, we will only be allowing 250 people per movie screening along with 250 patrons at the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck Bar & Grill. Proper safety precautions will be taken at the ballpark for all events to protect our visitors.

Clipper Magazine Stadium will also be available for private rentals on LancasterBarnstormers.com beginning next week.

