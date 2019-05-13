Somerset Patriots Land Major League LHP David Holmberg

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced that left-handed pitcher David Holmberg has been signed for the 2019 season.

Holmberg enters his first season with Somerset and first in the Atlantic League as well. The 27-year-old spent his 2018 season pitching in the Colorado Rockies organization, throwing in 22 games and striking out 65 batters across 107 innings.

A second round draft pick in the 2009 Amateur Draft by the Chicago White Sox, Holmberg would go on to pitch for two seasons with the team before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal that involved sending Edwin Jackson back to Chicago.

In his ten-year professional career, he has service with the White Sox, Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and Colorado Rockies. His first appearance in the majors came in 2013 with Arizona.

Overall Holmberg has pitched 119.2 innings in "The Bigs," winning five games and recording 66 strikeouts.

His best seasons came in 2012 and 2013 with the Diamondbacks. In 2012 he was tied for second in the minor leagues in innings pitched and tied for 15th with strikeouts. In the following season he would own an 8-3 record with a 2.39 ERA across 14 starts. That season he was named an MILB.com Organization All-Star.

Holmberg adds experience and depth to a Patriots pitching staff that is off to a hot start to the season. He has accumulated 189 starts, posting a 59-63 record over 1,123.2 innings of work throughout his minor league experience.

