Somerset Patriots Expand Community Partnership with Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum

February 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that the team will expand their partnership with Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM) this season.

SSAAM tells the story of the unique culture, experiences, and contributions of the African American community of the Sourland Mountain Region. To learn more about SSAAM, visit: ssaamuseum.org.

As part of Minor League Baseball's (MiLB) "The Nine" initiative, a Black-community focused outreach platform, SSAAM joined the Patriots in their tribute to the New York Black Yankees held at TD Bank Ballpark on August 27, 2023. The event celebrated the iconic team from the Negro Leagues that played from 1932-1948 at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson and Yankee Stadium. The Patriots played in Negro League-inspired jerseys that were auctioned off online with proceeds benefiting SSAAM.

The Patriots have announced that the team will rebrand as the New York Black Yankees for this year's tribute game at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, August 30. Somerset's players and coaches will be wearing jerseys and hats with logos specifically created to honor the Black Yankees and give the historic team their own identity and branding they never had since they played in hand-me-down Yankees uniforms during their existence.

Patriots Co-Chairmen Jonathan and Josh Kalafer recently visited SSAAM located in Skillman to learn about the African American story in the area and present SSAAM Co-Founders Beverly Mills and Elaine Buck, as well as Executive Director Donnetta Johnson, with the recently unveiled New York Black Yankees jerseys.

"The work Beverly, Elaine, Donnetta, and the rest of the team at SSAAM are doing is simply fantastic," said Jonathan Kalafer. "The way they have preserved our vital local history and engaged the community to explore and understand it is an inspiration for us as we develop our 'The Nine' initiative. We are proud to be able to be a part of the crucial work SSAAM does and thankful for their guidance and wisdom."

Added Josh Kalafer, "We always strive as a family and ballclub to make a positive impact in the many communities we serve. The telling of the African American experience through SSAAM is something everyone needs to understand. We will do our part to help share the message to educate our fans and the community."

The Kalafers have pledged $25,000 to SSAAM to help the organization continue their important work of engaging the community in a broader understanding of American history.

The Patriots Tribute to the New York Black Yankees at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, August 30 is once again designed to honor the history of the Negro Leagues team and celebrate the Black community through several partnerships showcased at the game against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) scheduled for 7:05 pm. The event, presented by PSE&G, will begin with a pre-game ceremony and conclude with a postgame fireworks show. Fans will also receive a baseball card strip honoring Black Yankees players. More information about the tribute will be announced throughout the season.

"The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum is thrilled to receive a partnership grant of $25,000 from the Somerset Patriots," said Johnson. "With the team's Black Yankees initiative and SSAAM's mission, we look forward to a future of collaboration that will showcase the incredible work we are doing within our respective organizations. We look forward to working side-by-side to bring our communities together to build a more equitable future."

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 22, 2024

Somerset Patriots Expand Community Partnership with Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.