Jared Named New Voice of the Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced Thursday that Michigan native Chris Jared has joined the front office as the organization's newest Manager of Broadcasting & Media Relations. Jared will broadcast all 69 games at Delta Dental Stadium as well as coordinate media relations for home and road games beginning in 2024.

Jared, 27, joins the Fisher Cats organization from Abilene Christian University (NCAA-DI) in Abilene, Texas, having recently worked alongside college students and staffers as ACUTV's Broadcast Assistant to help produce athletic events on ESPN+.

"What an honor to be able to tell the story of the Fisher Cats 20th season," said Jared. "The Eastern League holds so much history and I can't wait to bring my passion and energy to Fisher Cats broadcasts with Bob Lipman on air. My endless thanks to our President Rick Brenner, General Manager Mike Neis, Assistant General Manager Brandon Caron and our entire front office for placing their faith in me to help bring the 20th season of Fisher Cats baseball to our fans around the Granite State and to Blue Jays fans as a whole."

Jared most recently worked in the MiLB in 2022 as the Broadcast/Media Relations Assistant with Zach Bigley and the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers in the Texas League.

Prior to Frisco's 2022 Texas League championship season, Jared spent his first full MiLB season in the Midwest League in 2021 as a Broadcast/Media Relations intern with Brad Tunney and the Great Lakes Loons, High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jared also worked with the Loons in 2016 as a Production Assistant, helping produce the Loons' first championship season in franchise history.

Following graduation from Central Michigan University in 2019, Jared joined the Missoula Osprey of the Pioneer League, former Rookie-Advanced affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks as the organizations Director of Media Relations/Broadcasts.

While at Central Michigan, Jared served as WMHW's Sports Director in 2018-19 and broadcasted men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, soccer, and women's lacrosse while also helping produce ESPN3/ESPN+ events. While in college, Jared also broadcasted men's/women's basketball and select football games for Saginaw Valley State University (NCAA-DII) in Saginaw, MI. Post graduation, Jared worked as CMU's sideline voice for football games and radio play-by-play for men's basketball home games through Learfield.

Jared, from Davison, Michigan, began working in Minor League Baseball in 2017, filling in as Jesse Goldberg-Strassler's Broadcast Assistant with the Lansing Lugnuts, former Toronto Class-A affiliates. In 2018, Jared earned his first season of experience with the Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

Jared began working professionally in broadcasting at his high school television station, DTV, calling high school athletic events and producing stories while in school. Jared returned to Davison in 2018 to broadcast high school football on local Charter channel 191.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning Tuesday, April 9th, with a six-game series against the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate,Somerset Patriots. Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

