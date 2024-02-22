Quack Open a Book and Read Presented by FirstEnergy to Start in March

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will kick off their 2024 reading program: Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy on March 1.

Quack Open a Book and Read presented by FirstEnergy rewards students with a free ticket to a RubberDucks game for reading four books from March 1-April 15.

The RubberDucks will honor Quack Open a Book and Read students that read four or more books during the RubberDucks home games on April 16 and 17. Both games are 6:35 p.m. starts. Reading program participants will be honored during the game and randomly selected throughout those nights for experienced based prizes including throwing out a first pitch and being the PA announcer for an inning.

"We want to make sure kids are continuing to read, learn and grow all year long," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Quack Open a Book and Read is one way we can get Northeast Ohio students interested in reading especially as we get closer to the start of the 2024 season. We can't wait to see all these great readers out at a game in April. We want to thank our partners at FirstEnergy for underwriting this amazing program."

During the month of March, RubberDucks mascots and front office staff will be traveling to Northeast Ohio schools to read to students and encourage them to Quack Open a Book and Read!

If your student or school is interested in being a part of the Quack Open a Book and Read program, please email the RubberDucks at reading@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

