Somerset Patriots and NJEA to Honor A+ Teachers During the 2021 Season

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have partnered with NJEA to honor teachers during the 2021 season with the A+ Teacher program.

The A+ Teacher program is designed to recognize the work of educators that provide an inclusive learning environment, engaging instruction and curriculum, encourages lifelong learning, and inspires a passion for education beyond the classroom and into the future. A strong focus will be how teachers were able to educate and reach students through the unprecedented times of COVID-19.

"We know how hard teachers work normally and how challenging this year has been for each of them and their students," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "While we wish we were able to do the annual event honoring the teachers of the year at the ballpark, we have worked with our great partners at NJEA to determine a way we can continue the tradition in a new and exciting way this season."

The Patriots and NJEA are asking for nominations through the team's website at milb.com/somerset/community/teachers. Nominations will be accepted through a form on the website that will include a writeup of why teachers should be considered for the honor. In order to be eligible, teachers must work at a public school in Somerset, Middlesex, Union, Hunterdon, or Morris county.

Nominations will begin on Monday, April 12, 2021 and end on Friday, May 7, 2021.

21 total teachers (seven pre-k/elementary, seven middle school, and seven high school) will be selected by judges and honored on the Patriots website, social media platforms, at TD Bank Ballpark, and throughout the community. Selected teachers will receive four complimentary tickets to enjoy a 2021 Patriots game.

The A+ Teacher program continues the Patriots and NJEA's partnership to honor the teachers that make a difference in the lives of their students and impact the community as a whole.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Patriots to recognize the amazing work of our members," said NJEA Associate Director of Communications Dawn Hiltner. "The past year has been particularly difficult for teachers and school support professionals, so this program will provide a much-needed boost."

Official rules for the program can be found at milb.com/somerset/community/teachers.

