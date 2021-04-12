Single Game Fisher Cats Tickets on Sale Now

April 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are set to return to Delta Dental Stadium for the first time in over 600 days, and single game tickets are on sale now for the month of May at NHFisherCats.com and (603) 641-2005.

Tickets for games in June, July, August, and September will be released later in the season as MLB capacity regulations continue to evolve.

The Fisher Cats home opener is set for May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A affiliate). Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the game, with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil.

Opening Night kicks off a six-game homestand from Tuesday through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium, followed by another six-game series in Manchester against the Future Red Sox (Portland Sea Dogs) from May 18-23.

The full May promo schedule is available now at NHFisherCats.com, featuring:

Tuesday, May 11: Opening Night with Atlas Fireworks and Magnet Schedule Giveaway (pres. by Eastern Propane & Oil)

Wednesday, May 12: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (pres by. Eastern Propane & Oil)

Thursday, May 13: Essential Workers Night & Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 14: First Responders Night (pres. by Manchester Firing Line)

Saturday, May 15: Game Show Night

Sunday, May 16: Vlad Jr. Youth Shirsey Giveaway (pres. by Northeast Delta Dental)

Tuesday, May 18: Reading Challenge Game (pres. by Eversource)

Wednesday, May 19: Reading Challenge Game (pres. by Eversource)

Thursday, May 20: Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 21: 1860s Night

Saturday, May 22: Atlas Fireworks

Sunday, May 23: Reusable Bag Giveaway (pres. by Northeast Delta Dental)

Group outings, suite nights, Dinner on Deck, and more unique experiences are also available now at NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.