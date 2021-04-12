Flying Squirrels Release 2021 Promotional Schedule, Game Times

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced home game start times and their promotional schedule for the 2021 season on Monday.

The full 2021 Flying Squirrels promotional schedule can be viewed here. The full game schedule can be viewed here.

"The anticipation and momentum is building towards May 4th," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "While the 2021 season will be different, the promotional schedule and overall fan experience will, as always, make many great memories for fans of all ages."

During the 2021 season, most Tuesday through Friday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Two exceptions, Wednesday, June 2 and Wednesday, July 28, will start at 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m.

Saturday games at The Diamond will begin at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. First pitch for Sunday home games through June 13 will be 1:05 p.m. with the ballpark gates opening at noon. From July 18 through Sept. 12, Sunday home games will start at 5:05 p.m.

First pitch for the Flying Squirrels' Independence Day game on Sunday, July 4 is set for 6:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels have 13 of their popular fireworks shows on their 2021 promotional calendar, including two special dueling fireworks shows on July 3 and July 4.

As a temporary health and safety measure, all shirt giveaways will be one size (adult extra-large for fans 15 and older and youth large for fans 14 and younger) to expedite entrance into the ballpark and minimize contact between fans and staff.

This season, the Flying Squirrels will host the inaugural Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend on July 16 and 17. The weekend serves to honor and recognize the contributions of members of the Richmond 34, whose sit-in protest in 1960 influenced legislation in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Information on the Flying Squirrels' Richmond 34 initiatives can be found here.

After debuting in 2019, the Flying Squirrels will once again transform to las Ardillas Voladoras throughout the 2021 season as part of the Copa de la Diversión program, with accompanying special giveaways and theme nights, listed below.

Highlights of the 2021 Flying Squirrels' promotional schedule are listed below:

Theme Night Highlights

May 4 - Opening Night

May 9 - Mother's Day celebration

June 2 - Business person's special (12:05 p.m. start)

June 3 - Peanut-free game

July 3 - Independence Weekend celebration and dueling fireworks

July 4 - Independence Day celebration and dueling fireworks

July 16-17 - Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend

July 28 - Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. start)

July 31 - Military Appreciation Night

August 7 - Faith Night No. 1

August 19 - Faith Night No. 2

August 22 - Field of Greens Night (food allergy awareness)

September 9 - Pride Night

September 12 - Fan Appreciation Day

Fireworks Schedule (13 dates)

May 4, 8 & 20

June 3 & 10

July 3 (dueling), 4 (dueling), 17 & 31

August 7, 19 & 21

September 11

Bobblehead Giveaways

May 21 -

Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead presented by Performance Foodservice (1,000 15 & older)

June 1 -

Johnny Cashew bobbleracer presented by Pepsi (1,000 15 & older)

July 27 -

John Walnut bobbleracer presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch (1,000 15 & older)

August 17 -

Peanut bobbleracer presented by Virginia Peanut Growers Association (1,000 15 & older)

Adult Shirt Giveaways (XL only)

June 4 - Summer St. Paddy's Day T-shirt presented by Seredni Tire (1,000 15 & older)

July 13 - Welcome to Fabulous Funnville T-shirt presented by Pepsi (1,000 15 & older)

July 16 - End Racism T-shirt as part of Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend (1,000 15 & older)

Adult Headwear Giveaways

July 2 - Tie-dye bucket hat presented by Virginia Credit Union (1,000 15 & older)

September 7 - Family reunion mesh hat presented by Bud Light (1,000 21 & older)

September 10 -

River City Survivor Challenge bandana presented by CBS 6 (1,000 15 & older)

Copa Giveaways

May 7 - Ardillas Voladoras fleece ruana presented by Pepsi (1,000 15 & older)

May 21 - Fighting Lucha Nutzy bobblehead presented by Performance Foodservice (1,000 15 & older)

June 11 - Ardillas Voladoras flag presented by Performance Foodservice (1,000 15 & older)

July 30 - Ardillas Voladoras soccer ball presented by Budweiser (1,000 21 & older)

August 6 - Green luchador cape presented by KidMed (1,000 14 & younger)

August 20 - Green luchador mask (1,000 15 & older) *subject to change

Youth Giveaways (shirts YL only)

May 23 - Nutzy namaste youth T-shirt presented by Kings Dominion (500 14 & younger)

June 6 - Field day youth T-shirt (500 14 & younger)

August 1 - Funnville beach ball presented by Pepsi (1,000 14 & younger)

August 6 - Green luchador cape presented by KidMed (1,000 14 & younger)

Specialty Jersey Auctions

June 12 - '50s/'60s Fauxback jersey with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities

July 16-17 - Richmond 34 Legacy jersey with proceeds benefiting the Richmond 34 Legacy Fund

August 21 - Groovy Funnville tie-dye jersey with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond

Weekly Promotions

Wednesdays - Wine & K-9s featuring $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus dogs admitted free

Fridays - Funnville Friday Happy Hour featuring $2 12-ounce domestic drafts and $2 fountain sodas from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Additional promotions will be added to the 2021 schedule at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at The Diamond against the Hartford Yard Goats. A limited number of individual game tickets for the first four homestands of the 2021 season will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 19 at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 814-359-FUNN (3866) or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond. Any fans who have vouchers or credits from tickets for the 2020 season can first access to redeem them now until Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

