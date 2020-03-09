Somerset Patriots Acquire Major League LHP Pat Dean

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have signed former Major League left-handed pitcher Pat Dean for the 2020 season. His rights were originally acquired in a trade with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in exchange for the rights to right-handed pitcher Devin Burke.

"I'm really excited to join the team," said Dean. "I live in New Jersey, so this will give me a chance to play in front of a lot of friends and family for the first time in a while. I've heard great things about the team, but being so close to home was also a big focus."

Dean enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and second season in the Atlantic League. The southpaw made just two starts for Southern Maryland last year, but impressed in both. He went 1-0 and allowed just one earned run over 11 innings pitched (0.82 ERA). Dean also struck out 17 batters over his two starts, which led the league in early May at the time his contract was purchased the Colorado Rockies organization. He was then immediately assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he struck out 59 batters over 18 appearances (17 starts) in a very hitter-friendly league.

The Waterbury, Connecticut native enjoyed one season of service at the Major League level with the Minnesota Twins in 2016. There, Dean recorded 50 strikeouts over 67.1 innings of work across 19 appearances (nine starts). He earned his spot in the majors after a 2015 season in which the lefty recorded 12 wins with a 2.82 ERA, five complete games, three shutouts and 98 strikeouts over a career-high 179.0 innings with Triple-A Rochester (Twins).

"We are very excited to announce the signing of veteran left-handed pitcher Pat Dean," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Pat wanted to play in Somerset and we are glad we could make that happen. He brings a lot of experience to our staff with time spent both in the Majors and overseas. He can start or relieve and has been effective at both. Dean is a strike thrower and knows how to use his repertoire of pitches to keep hitters off balance. We are looking forward to spring training where we can get our eyes on Pat and see where he best fits our staff. Either way, he will be a big part of our 2020 campaign."

Dean spent two seasons (2017-18) with the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization. He went 15-14 over those two campaigns with 244 strikeouts over 305.1 innings of work.

The Boston College product was originally a third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2010 MLB draft.

