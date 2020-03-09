Rockers Announce Pete Fisch as New President

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced the hiring of Pete Fisch as their new Team President at a press conference at BB&T Point in downtown High Point. With the Rockers, he will oversee all day-to-day operations of the organization, including sales, marketing, fan engagement, special events, and more. Fisch becomes the second President in team history, replacing Ken Lehner who resigned in August 2019 to tend to personal matters.

"Our Board of Directors spent quite some time searching for the right candidate to lead the Rockers and we firmly believe Pete is the best choice for our future," said Coy Williard, Chariman of the Board of High Point Baseball. "His experience at Wake Forest University, the PGA Tour, and in Minor League Baseball speak for itself; but his character and personality are what make him the perfect fit for High Point."

Fisch has spent the previous five years as the Associate Athletic Director for Guest Experience/Venue Management/Championships at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. In that capacity, he oversaw the daily operations of Event Management, LJVM Coliseum, and Wake Forest Tennis Complex while also monitoring all aspects of Guest Experience and developing new fan experience initiatives. Fisch also served as the Athletic Department's liaison to Spectra Food Services, the company that also oversees all Food & Beverage operations at BB&T Point.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Rockers team and look forward to working with this staff, the board and the community," Fisch said. "Last year was a phenomenal inaugural season and now we have a chance to continue building on that success. BB&T Point is truly a catalyst for growth in the area and offers an intimate setting with all the modern amenities. We are just at the beginning of an exciting venture to revitalize downtown High Point."

Before joining the Demon Deacons, Fisch spent 11 years as the Director of Operations for Beaver Sports Properties, Inc. in Hickory, N.C., serving as the liaison to three minor league baseball teams: the Charlotte Knights, the New Orleans Zephyrs, and the Hickory Crawdads. During that time he also was an Associate Tournament Director for the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in Conover, N.C., a stop on the PGA Tour Champions Tour. His experience in professional baseball began in 1989 when Fisch was the Director of Stadium Concessions for the Columbus Astros, a Double-A affiliate in Columbus, Ga.

He later became the Assistant General Manager of the Carolina Mudcats (1990-92) and the Hickory Crawdads (1992-94) before being named the Vice President and General Manager of the Winston-Salem Warthogs in 1994. During his nine seasons with the Warthogs, Fisch supervised the stadium renovations as well as the process of a new team name and logo while also serving as the team's liaison to the Carolina League.

Fisch now heads an organization that is gearing up for its second season of play in the Atlantic League of Independent Baseball after becoming the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural year. The Rockers also made immediate impacts in the community, raising more than $30,000 for local organizations, donating over 1,000 books to area children, and creating over 125 jobs in High Point.

The stadium, BB&T Point, was also named Atlantic League's Ballpark of the Year in 2019 and is preparing to host its first ever soccer match on March 24th, as well as its first ever concert, in conjunction with the High Point Market Authority, on April 24th. Information on these events and more, including Rockers 2020 contests, can be found by sliding to www.HighPointRockers.com. The Rockers season begins on April 30th when High Point hosts the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

What They Are Saying About Pete Fisch

"Pete is an excellent choice to lead the Rockers organization. He is creative, energetic and always searching for ways to improve the fan experience and the organization. He made outstanding contributions in various roles at Wake Forest and will do the same for the Rockers." Ron Wellman, Director of Athletics Emeritus, Wake Forest University

"Pete Fisch is one of the most focused, organized and strategic leaders in the area. His background as an athletics executive and his ability to make, build and maintain relationships makes him a perfect fit for High Point Baseball." Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics, Army West Point and Major League Baseball veteran

"Congratulations to the High Point Rockers on a home run hire of Pete Fisch. Pete has been a significant leader in our efforts to upgrade fan experience at Wake Forest. He is a consummate professional, tireless worker and I am confident he will have a transformational impact for High Point Baseball." John Currie, Director of Athletics, Wake Forest University

"I've known Pete Fisch for over 25 years during his time in both the baseball business and the golf business. His commitment to his job is second to none and he represents his organization in a professional and dedicated manner. High Point is fortunate to have him." Dan Rajkowski, Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer- Charlotte Knights Baseball

