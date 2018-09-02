Somerset Completes Sweep with Dominant Offensive Performance

New Britain, Conn. - The Somerset Patriots (30-21, 65-49) finished off a sweep of the New Britain Bees (23-27, 56-57) Sunday afternoon with a 9-6 win at New Britain Stadium.

Somerset opened the scoring in the top of the first on a Jayce Boyd RBI single. New Britain responded in the immediate half inning on a Deibinson Romero (17) solo home run to left field.

The Patriots regained the lead with a two-out rally in the second. Craig Massey began the rally with an RBI double. Boyd then followed with an RBI single before Ramon Flores topped off the rally with a two-run double. Jonathan Galvez followed up with an RBI double in the bottom of the second to make it a 6-2 game.

The teams would trade runs again in the third inning. Mike Fransoso scored on a run-scoring double play in the top of the inning, while Romero added an RBI single in the home half.

Somerset added three runs over the next two innings to put the game out of reach. A Craig Massey (2) solo home run and an Alfredo Rodriguez RBI single in fourth gave the Patriots an 8-3 lead before Fransoso scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

The Bees got three runs back over the final two innings, but ultimately fell short.

Duane Below (8-6) allowed three runs over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. Sam Gervacio (0-3) yielded five runs on seven hits over two innings to take the loss.

The Patriots have the next couple of days off before opening up a three-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers Wednesday night.

