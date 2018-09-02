Patriots Pitchers Hold Bees Offense In Check For Second Straight Night

September 2, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The Somerset Patriots (29-21, 64-49) defeated the New Britain Bees (23-26, 56-56) 4-1 at New Britain Stadium on Saturday night and have now taken the first two game of a three-game Labor Day Weekend series between Liberty Division foes.

New Britain starting pitcher Greg Nappo (0-1) was tagged with the loss in his 2018 debut after allowing two runs on six hits (one home run) in five innings on the mound, walking one and striking out two. Somerset starting pitcher Vince Molesky (6-2) was victorious, tossing five and one-third scoreless innings on five hits given up, walking one and striking out five. Ryan Kelly struck out the only batter he faced in the bottom half of the ninth inning for his team-leading 21st save of the season.

For the second consecutive night, Somerset scored in the top half of the first inning as the visitors took a 1-0 lead by way of a two-out solo home run to left field off the bat of Jayce Boyd, his second roundtripper in as many games versus the Bees. The Patriots made it 2-0 in their favor just three batters later when Endy Chavez plated Nate Coronado with an RBI double into the gap in right centerfield. Somerset made it 4-0 in their favor in the top of the sixth thanks in part to the speed of Alfredo Rodriguez, as he was hit by a pitch thrown by reliever Chris Reed to begin the frame, advanced to second on a bunt single from Chavez, stole third base and then crossed the plate on a throwing error to third by New Britain backstop James Skelton after Rodriguez swiped the bag. The Patriots added a second run later in the sixth when Justin Pacchioli drew a bases loaded walk that scored Chavez. The Bees tried to mount a comeback versus the Somerset bullpen in the home half of the ninth as Jamar Walton began the inning by reaching base on an error committed by second baseman Craig Massey. With one down, Vince Conde cut the New Britain deficit to 4-1 by driving in Walton with a well-struck run-scoring double to the opposite-field in right center that was just out of the reach of Chavez. Following a Darren Ford strikeout, Somerset skipper Brett Jodie called upon his closer in Kelly, and the right-hander answered the bell by punching out Skelton looking on a payoff pitch, handing the Bees their third straight loss as they fall to 1-4 on their current six-game homestand while having now scored just two runs in their last three ballgames. Jovan Rosa led the way offensively with his first three-hit game in 2018. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees conclude their series with the 2018 First Half Liberty Division Champion Somerset Patriots at New Britain Stadium on Sunday, September 2nd. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It will be another YMCA Family Fun Day in the Hardware City. Before the game, fans are invited onto the field for an autograph session with the team. After the game, kids can take the field and run the bases. Don't forget to purchase your YMCA Family Four Pack for just $44 when you get to the stadium. This great deal includes four field box tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips, and four sodas or waters.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.