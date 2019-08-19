Solar Bears Trade For, Sign Austin McEneny

August 19, 2019 - Orlando Solar Bears





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have completed a transaction with the Brampton Beast, acquiring the rights to defenseman Austin McEneny in exchange for future considerations. Orlando has subsequently agreed to terms with the 22-year-old blueliner for the 2019-20 season.

"Austin is a smart, puck-moving defenseman who has the potential to take a major step forward in his development this year," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "We're excited to have acquired him."

McEneny (MAK-ihn-ehn-ee) appeared in 43 regular season games with Brampton during the 2018-19 campaign, his first season of professional hockey. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound defenseman logged 14 points (3g-11a) and 21 penalty minutes during the regular season and tied for the team lead among defensemen with a plus-minus of +13. McEneny also chipped in two assists and two penalty minutes in six playoff contests for the Beast.

"I'm looking forward to playing with the team that's been assembled by the coaching staff," McEneny said. "I'm excited to play in front of the fans in Orlando and contribute to a winning season."

Prior to turning pro, the Waterdown, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, along with the Québec Remparts of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, accruing 59 points (9g-50a) and 97 penalty minutes in 169 games. McEneny helped the Spitfires capture the 2017 Memorial Cup title.

