Fort Myers Native Logan Roe Back in for 2019-20 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' defensive corps received on Monday a substantial boost with the addition of a Fort Myers native and key veteran presence.

Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with head coach Brad Ralph, announced that defenseman Logan Roe has agreed to terms with the team for the 2019-20 season.

"I'm very happy to have the opportunity to come back and play for the 'Blades this year," Roe said. "I look forward to improving my game under Brad and Tad [O'Had], and I'm excited at the potential success this team will have. With the change in affiliation and the improvements to the arena this year, there's a positive buzz that should get the fans and community eagerly counting down the days until the season starts. I know I am."

Entering the 2019-20 season, Roe sits sixth in all-time games played for the franchise (247) and has been a reliable force on Florida's backend for the last four seasons. A 6-foot-4, 210-pound left-handed shot, Roe has racked up 16 goals and 73 assists for 89 points in his ECHL career, all of which has been with the 'Blades.

Roe is coming off his most productive season as he preps for his fifth campaign with the franchise. He established career-highs in both assists (28) and points (32) in the 2018-19 season and nearly doubled his previous career-high assist total of 16 from the 2017-18 campaign.

One of the steadier defenders in the ECHL, Roe's defensive contributions can be seen by a career plus-minus rating that sits at an incredible +120. After finishing as a league-best +43 rating in the 2017-18 campaign, Roe proved his third season in the league was no anomaly. He registered a +39 rating this past season to finish second among all ECHL defensemen in that category.

"Logan has developed into an elite defender," Ralph said. "He's a one-man breakout, and his plus-minus rating has been the best in the league over the last three years. Logan is such a dedicated Everblade, and he's excited to lead this team to a championship."

Prior to turning professional, Roe played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York. He tallied 25 career points (1g-24a) in 146 games for the Golden Griffins, with his total for career games ranking ninth all-time in program history.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe

(Kevin Bires Photography)

