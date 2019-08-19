Rays Acquire Rights to KC Forward Mark Cooper

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired the playing rights to forward Mark Cooper as part of a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks.

Cooper's rights were obtained in exchange for the rights to forward Tad Kozun and defender Kevin McKernan. Both skaters had previously been given qualifying offers by South Carolina this offseason but remained unsigned.

Cooper, 27, a native of Toronto, Ontario split his 2018-19 season between the Mavericks and the AHL's San Antonio Rampage. He saw 25 games of action while on loan with the Rampage and posted seven points on two goals and five assists. In 30 regular season contests with Kansas City, Cooper notched 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) and added eight points on four goals and four assists in seven postseason appearances.

In 2017-18, Cooper totaled 47 points in 68 games with the Mavericks. As a rookie in 2016-17, the forward scored 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 54 games with the Rapid City Rush and also played 10 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Cooper, who has played three professional seasons, has totaled 152 ECHL games with the Mavericks and Rush, accounting for 126 points on 52 goals and 74 assists. He has also played in 37 AHL games with the Rampage, Roadrunners and Chicago Wolves.

Before turning pro, the attacker suited up for 157 NCAA games with the Bowling Green State Falcons from 2012-16, scoring 91 points on 45 games and 46 assists.

Kozun played his first 83 professional games with South Carolina after signing with the club to begin his career on Feb. 28, 2018. McKernan spent his rookie season with the Rays in 2018-19 which consisted of 60 regular season games as well as two playoff contests.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

