Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Michael Lackey

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Michael Lackey on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Lackey, 23, is coming off his final season of college hockey as a graduate transfer to Providence College, where he went 16-12-6 in 34 appearances with the Friars program, and recorded two shutouts, a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. The goaltender was twice named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week. In January, Lackey led Providence to the Fortress Invitational tournament championship in Las Vegas, defeating No. 2-ranked Cornell University in the title match with a 27-of-29 performance.

In 76 career college games with Providence and Harvard University, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound backstop went a combined 35-28-11 with four shutouts, a 2.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

The native of Washington, D.C. spent his junior career with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and appeared in 34 games in the United States Hockey League, logging a 10-15-2 record with 3.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .860. Lackey also led Team USA to the gold medal at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, going 4-0-0 with a tournament-best goals-against average of 0.75 and a save percentage of .958.

