Grizz Sign Brayden Gelsinger for Next Season

July 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Brayden Gelsinger for the 2020-21 season.

Gelsinger played at Lake Superior State University for the past 4 seasons. His best statistical season came in his junior year (2018-19), where he had 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 games. Over his college career he had 26 goals and 38 assists. Brayden resides in Regina, Saskatchewan and majored in business at college.

The Grizzlies will celebrate their 25th season in the 2020-21 season. A variety of ticket packages, including the Grizzlies 6 game pack with tickets to the biggest home games of the season are available now. For more information go to utahgrizzlies.com.

