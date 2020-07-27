Nick Master Re-Signs with Maine Mariners

July 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







Maine Mariners forward Nick Master

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Nick Master(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added another forward to the mix for 2020-21, announcing the re-signing of Nick Master on Monday. Master originally became a Mariner at the end of the 2018-19 season, but missed the majority of 2019-20 with a wrist injury.

"I'm really excited to get back on the ice with the guys considering last year was cut short for me," said Master. "Seeing both sides of the game from being on the ice and watching last year really made me appreciate not only the game, but the city of Portland and their fan base."

Out of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Master joined the Mariners in late March of 2019, after finishing his collegiate career. He found immediate success, registering seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight games with the Mariners down the stretch. The native of Broomall, PA then re-signed in the summer of 2019. On October 26th, 2019, while playing in his sixth game of 2019-20, Master suffered a wrist injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He had scored one goal in six games.

"Being injured last season gave me the opportunity to see what it takes at the pro level and what things I need to be prepared for this upcoming season, said Master. "I can't stress enough how excited I am to play again and put on that Maine sweater."

Master, 25 years old, has crossed paths with numerous other Mariners names throughout his career including playing with Andrew Romano (who signed last week), for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers and LaSalle College High programs from 2010-2012. Prior to college, Master also played for the Tri City Storm and Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the United States Hockey League (Tier I Junior).

Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong credits Master's perseverance through his injury riddled season as he looks ahead to 2020-21.

"Nick had an unfortunate [2019-20] season for us," said Armstrong. "But his attitude and dedication during his injury holds a lot value to us. It might take Nick some time to get going and get confidence back in his game but once that comes he will be a very big part of the Mariners and their future."

The Mariners have now announced five players signed for 2020-21, all forwards: Dillan Fox, Ted Hart, Michael McNicholas, Andrew Romano, and Master.

Full and half season ticket packages as well as mini plans and flex packs for the 2020-21 season, sponsored by Hannaford To Go, are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE. The Mariners have introduced a new "Birthday Box" for $25 to help celebrate your child's birthday this summer! The Birthday Box and the latest Mariners merchandise are available at our online store: MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.