Solar Bears Announce Game Date Changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following game changes for the 2020-21 regular season:

The home game originally scheduled against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 2 will now be played on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

The home game originally scheduled against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Jan. 6 will be moved to a to-be-determined date later in the 2020-21 regular season.

The road game originally scheduled at the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Dec. 30 will now be played on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Additionally, the Solar Bears have announced the following home dates at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, with opponents to be announced at a later date:

Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

Solar Bears half-season ticket members should expect an email later today for game selection.

The Solar Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, on the road against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first home game of the 2020-21 season will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

